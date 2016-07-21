259 227 new HIV positive infections in Limpopo in a year

Seventeen percent (259 227) of the 1 516 487 persons in Limpopo tested for HIV between April 2015 and 31 March 2016 were found to be positive. The total comprises adults and children.

At the end of March 2016 those living with HIV and receiving HIV treatment totalled 261 490 people, adults and children included. Per district persons living with HIV and on treatment amount to 70 161 in Mopani where prevalence is the highest, 52 868 in Capricorn, 52 408 in Vhembe, 49 037 in Sekhukhune and 38 560 in Waterberg.

New infections per district from April 2015 to March 2016 are Capricorn District 57 036 out of 382 193 tested, Mopani 53 381 out of 318 054 tested, Vhembe 52 408 out of

387 667 tested, Sekhukhune 49 037 out of 251 543 tested and Waterberg 38 560 out of 177 030 tested.

These are statistics a high-level delegation from Limpopo will share with some of the

18 000 people expected to attend the Durban International Aids Conference running until tomorrow (Friday). Department of Health Spokesperson Derick Kganyago informed that MEC Phophi Ramathuba, accompanied by most of the department’s executive management as well as executives of the HIV/Aids section were in attendance. He said all provinces are represented at the conference and are expected to participate in group discussions.

Among the opening speakers of the conference are Chris Beyrer, Aids 2016 International Chair and President of the International Aids Society, Olive Shisana, Aids 2016 local Chairperson, Ban Ki-moon, United Nations Secretary-General, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Michel Sidibé, Executive Director of Unaids, Treatment Action Campaign Chairperson Nkhensani Mavasa and Charlize Theron, founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project and UN Messenger of Peace.

Other dignitaries who will attend the conference are Prince Harry and Sir Elton John, all of whom are globally renowned for their activist leadership in this cause, according to a statement issued by Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe ahead of the conference. It is the second time in its 21 years of existence that the conference is hosted in South Africa.

Some of the facts emerging from the conference in media reports so far are that the estimated 529 670 new infections in South Africa last year is the highest number in the world – compared with 104 200 in Zimbabwe and 196 600 in India. It was estimated that about 8,4 million South Africans had HIV and about 155 000 died from Aids last year. South Africa is one of six countries that have more than 10% of their population afflicted by HIV/Aids. The others are Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Kenya’s number of new HIV infections is rising faster than any other country in sub-Saharan Africa. Kenya is also one of the countries with the lowest antiretroviral coverage at 39%, below the regional average which stands at 43%.

Story: NELIE ERASMUS

